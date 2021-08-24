Time to hit the road? Companies ponder when to return to in-person sales calls
Selling for a living • 51% of salespeople say they will travel less for work after the pandemic than they did before. • 47% predict most selling will be done virtually moving forward. • 56% of sales representatives say their relationships with customers are stronger than they were in 2019. • 61% of sales reps expect their role to be permanently changed. • 54% of outside sales reps are confident about closing deals in the current environment. Source: Salesforce.www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
Comments / 0