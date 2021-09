This is your Game Pass digest for August 17, 2021. Game Pass has a lot of games, and twice a month there's more coming, and some leaving. It can be a lot to keep track of, not to mention figuring out what to play from its massive library. That's why we created the Game Pass Show. Join Kurt and Persia to learn what's new, what's leaving, and what you should consider playing. Over the next couple of weeks, Game Pass sees the arrival of Humankind, Need for Speed Heat, Twelve Minutes, Psychonauts 2, and more. Persia also takes the time to elaborate on what she's been playing: Zoo Tycoon. Also, make sure to stick to the end for the pick of the week.