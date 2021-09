MARGATE – Been wanting to tour Lucy the Elephant? It’s best to do it before Sept. 20, when Lucy, the 140-year-old National Historic Landmark that keeps a watchful eye on Margate beachgoers, will disappear from view behind weatherproof scaffolding for the largest restoration effort since she was saved from the wrecking ball in 1970. She will be hidden from view for about nine months as the Save Lucy Committee embarks on an effort to replace more than half of Lucy’s skin surface, which has deteriorated beyond repair, with new metal sheathing.