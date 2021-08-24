Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK pubs and hospitality trade bodies call for business rates overhaul

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spjCq_0bbUoVVe00
Business rates must be overhauled, two trade bodies have warned (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

The Government must overhaul its business rates tax system, but should avoid burdening them with extra paperwork and making it harder to appeal against decisions, according to two trade bodies.

UK Hospitality and the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) said it is important that revaluations of rates take place more frequently to avoid inaccurate bills.

The pair did not say how often they felt the revaluations should be, but the Government has already indicated it would look at changing them to every three years instead of five.

The current business rates system has long been unfit for purpose and puts an unfair burden on pub and hospitality businesses. It’s extremely encouraging that the Government is proposing to increase the frequency of revaluations, something for which we have been calling for some time.

Businesses must not be asked for extra information as part of a business rates overhaul, the organisations said, and the Valuation Office Agency (VOA), which oversees the process, must enhance its systems to make the process smoother, the organisations added.

UK Hospitality and the BII also said that businesses should not be charged for making challenges and there should not be a fixed time period for when challenges can be brought.

The calls come as part of the organisations’ response to a Government consultation, which closes today, on the tax.

Successive governments have said they would overhaul business rates but few initiatives have led to widespread changes and the tax on commercial properties remains one of the highest in the world.

One move had been to limit appeals and make it harder for businesses to make claims that valuations of their properties are wrong, leading to many claiming the system remains unfair.

In a joint statement, the trade bodies said: “The current business rates system has long been unfit for purpose and puts an unfair burden on pub and hospitality businesses.

“It’s extremely encouraging that the Government is proposing to increase the frequency of revaluations, something for which we have been calling for some time.

“However, the proposals are severely undermined by administrative burdens, limits on appeals and penalties.

“It’s vital that Government reforms match the severity of this issue.

“This proposal is helpful but does not redress the wide-ranging issues with the current system that will severely hamper the sector’s ability to recover from the pandemic if not addressed.

“We urge the Government to work closely with the sector to implement wide-ranging reform that will empower hospitality businesses, to rebuild and repair revenues, create jobs and be at the forefront of the economic recovery.”

A response to the consultation by the Government is expected in the autumn.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Business Rates#Uk#Voa#Bii#Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Personal Financeyourmoney.com

Crunch point for cash as ATMs and bank branches close

Researchers from Which? found that over the past 12 months, a quarter (25%) experienced at least one cashpoint issue. This includes one in six (17%) that said a cashpoint they used had run out of cash or not been working when needed, and one in eight (12%) that said a cashpoint they used had been removed or had introduced charges.
Energy IndustryPosted by
newschain

Invest in new oil fields, says trade body

A trade body representing the UK’s oil and gas industry has called for investment in new oil and gas fields as the country tries to eliminate net emissions in the next three decades. Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) said that the sector is ready to invest £21 billion over the...
Small BusinessTelegraph

Business rates are a barrier to investment, ministers told

Small businesses have warned ministers that business rates are an “indefensible” block to investment and hurt green spending as the Government draws up plans to overhaul the tax. The Federation of Small Businesses ramped up the pressure on ministers to revamp the “regressive and outdated” tax, urging them in a...
IndustryTravel Weekly

Business rates reform urged by UKHospitality

Industry body UKHospitality has urged the government to reform business rates as part of a new consultation. It is backing a proposal to increase the frequency of evaluations to three-yearly revaluations – but this cannot come at the cost of extra reporting, restrictions on appeals and penalties. The hospitality sector...
Industryfoodmanufacture.co.uk

How a UK regulatory overhaul could benefit food firms

A report calling for an overhaul of the UK's entire regulatory framework argues the move could unlock innovation in the food industry - Food Manufacture talked to MP and co-author George Freeman about that vision. "A big theme of the technology sectors that I have led on is creating new...
WeatherThe Poultry Site

"Brexit has left farmers in fear for their futures"

You either love him or hate him, but Jeremy Clarkson’s documentary series about trying to get to grips with sheep rearing, tractor driving and running a farm shop at Diddly Squat Farm has certainly found an audience. As someone who lives and works on the family farm and experiences the...
Petsbeautypackaging.com

Body Shop Fights New Ruling on Animal Testing in the UK

The Body Shop, a long time advocate to ban animal testing globally in the cosmetic industry, has issued a strong statement aimed at the UK government. Cruelty Free International is partnering with the brand to help—and Dove has joined the cause. See the Instagram post below. The Guardian reported that...
EconomyNEWSBTC

PayPal To Facilitate UK Customers With Cryptocurrency Trading Feature

PayPal users with accredited identities will start accessing cryptocurrency trading soon. However, cryptocurrency transactions for its business account are not supported yet. Starting from this week, U.K residents will have initial access to buying, holding, and selling cryptos via PayPal. This development will make a remarkable milestone for a firm that started providing digital asset services within one year.
AgricultureThe Independent

British farmland will be turned over to developers if we sign the wrong trade deal with Australia

The demise of British agriculture caused by the importation of produce from Australia and elsewhere will allow millions of acres of disused farmland to be built on by housing developers. Is this one reason why the development companies contribute so much to the Tory party? What a legacy for our grandchildren: millions of acres of countryside covered in poorly built, badly designed houses, some of which will no doubt be built on flood plains.
Food & Drinkstheregister.com

Oh the humanity: McDonald's out of milkshakes across Great Britain

Sugar fiends headed to the Golden Arches for a sweet treat were to be disappointed today as McDonald's admitted its restaurants in Great Britain had run out of milkshakes. The fast-food behemoth said in a statement: "Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products. Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

Comments / 0

Community Policy