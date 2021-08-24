Zandra Rhodes’ New IKEA Collection Makes A Bold Case For The Maximalist Home
IKEA is known around the world for its affordable furniture and minimalist designs. But bold colors, outrageous prints, and funky shapes? Well, not so much — until now, that is. Through a new partnership with British pattern and textile designer Zandra Rhodes, IKEA is entering into the world of maximalism with an explosion of shiny golds, bright pinks, and squiggly shapes on its practical products.www.thezoereport.com
