Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One get cloud gaming this holiday
Microsoft is introducing a way to possibly spare some space on your Xbox systems. The company announced today during its Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream that it is adding cloud gaming as an option to its home consoles. This means you can now stream games instead of downloading them on the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One starting this holiday. To use this feature, players will need a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.venturebeat.com
