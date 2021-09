“Luxury” isn’t really a word you associate with gaming controllers, but when you’re spending $200 on a gamepad, that’s essentially what you get. The fact is just masked by words like “Elite” and “Pro.” One of the companies making controllers at that level has been Scuf, a brand that even collaborated with Microsoft on an official high-end gamepad. Now the team at Scuf is taking its expertise to the Xbox Series X/S with the new $170 Instinct and $200 Instinct Pro, which bring back fan-favorite features like an interchangeable faceplate while also improving the buttons and switches.