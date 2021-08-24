Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

US will not keep troops in Afghanistan past August 31

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X066M_0bbUnklS00
(MoD) (PA Media)

Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders have failed to persuade the US to keep troops in Afghanistan to continue evacuation efforts past the end of the month.

The Prime Minister was expected to press US President Joe Biden to keep his forces on the ground past August 31, as they are providing security at Kabul airport to allow people to flee the country.

But following an emergency meeting of G7 leaders, chaired by the PM on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Biden said the deadline remained in place.

And Mr Johnson said: “We will go right up until the last minute that we can but you’ve heard what the President of the United States has said, you’ve heard what the Taliban have said.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efBXO_0bbUnklS00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

He added: “We’re confident we can get thousands more out, but the situation at the airport is not getting any better.”

He said leaders had agreed the “number one condition” up to and after August 31 was that the Taliban must grant “safe passage for those who want to come out”.

Mr Johnson said there were “harrowing scenes” at Kabul airport for those attempting to flee Afghanistan.

And he said G7 leaders – who were joined in Tuesday’s meeting by the secretaries general of the United Nations and Nato – had agreed on a “road map” for engaging with the Taliban.

He said: “What we have done today at the G7 is we have got together the leading Western powers and agreed not just a joint approach to dealing with the evacuation, but also a road map for the way in which we’re going to engage with the Taliban, as it probably will be a Taliban government in Kabul.

“The number one condition we’re setting as G7 is that they have got to guarantee, right the way through, through August 31 and beyond, safe passage for those who want to come out.

“Some will say that they don’t accept that and some, I hope, will see the sense of that, because the G7 has very considerable leverage – economic, diplomatic and political.”

The SNP said the failure to extend the deadline was “deeply regrettable” and called for Parliament to be brought back from its summer break to monitor the situation.

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford said: “The UK Parliament must be recalled immediately so that UK Government ministers can provide daily updates and MPs can properly scrutinise plans for the evacuation, refugee resettlement, and efforts to tackle humanitarian and security concerns. It would be unacceptable for the Prime Minister to avoid scrutiny by keeping Parliament in recess for another fortnight.”

While Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said a failure to secure an extension showed the PM “has failed on the global stage once more, and the consequences could not be more devastating”.

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said: “With 18 months to prepare for this, we are left with a desperate scramble, with heroic soldiers and diplomats on the ground trying to move mountains while the clock keeps ticking.”

Ms Nandy added: “We should use every lever we have, especially economic, to try to protect the gains of the last 20 years, including protecting our security and preventing Afghanistan becoming once again a safe haven for international terrorism.”

In a joint statement after the meeting the leaders of the G7 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US – said that the legitimacy of any future government in Afghanistan depends on the approach the Taliban takes to uphold international obligations and ensure a stable Afghanistan.

Mr Johnson said 9,000 people had been evacuated from Kabul so far by the UK across 57 flights.

He said: “I am totally realistic about the Taliban and I don’t think that anybody is going to pretend that this is anything other than a very difficult situation.

“But that doesn’t mean that we should ignore the leverage that we have.

“We want to help with the humanitarian crisis, the difficulties that people in Afghanistan, people fleeing Afghanistan, are going to experience.

“But when it comes to engaging with the Taliban, and engaging with the government in Afghanistan, whatever its exact composition, the G7 has huge leverage.”

The Taliban earlier said it would not accept foreign troops remaining in Afghanistan past the end of the month.

During a press conference in Kabul, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said: “August 31 is the time given and after that it’s something that is against the agreement.

“All people should be removed prior to that date.

“After that we do not allow them, it will not be allowed in our country, we will take a different stance.”

The Taliban, which swept to power last week in the wake of America’s major withdrawal of troops, has suggested that foreign forces remaining past the deadline would cross a “red line” that will “provoke a reaction”.

The group warned on Tuesday that evacuations “will not be allowed” after August 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InlI6_0bbUnklS00
UK Armed Forces continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD) (PA Media)

And a spokesman said the Afghans should “return to their homes and resume their calm everyday lives”.

Mr Mujahid said crowding at the airport was dangerous and “people could lose their lives”.

And he urged the US not to “encourage” highly skilled people to leave Afghanistan.

On Tuesday night, Mr Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki made a statement confirming the withdrawal would finish by August 31.

Ms Psaki said: “During a meeting this morning with the G7 leaders, the president conveyed that our mission in Kabul will end based on the achievement of our objectives.

“He confirmed we are currently on pace to finish by August 31 and provided an update on progress in evacuating Americans who want to come home, third-country nationals, and Afghans who were our allies during the war.

“He also made clear that with each day of operations on the ground, we have added risk to our troops with increasing threats from Isis-K, and that completion of the mission by August 31 depends on continued co-ordination with the Taliban, including continued access for evacuees to the airport.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Ian Blackford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Taliban#Nato#The United Nations#Western#Snp#Parliament#Mps#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
POTUSABC7 Chicago

Biden will address the nation today following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- Faced with tough questions about leaving Afghanistan, including Americans left behind, President Joe Biden planned to address the nation Tuesday about the way forward after 20 years of U.S. war. Biden is under heavy criticism, particularly from Republicans, for his handling of the final evacuation, which successfully airlifted...
MilitaryKansas City Star

Taliban celebrate victory as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan

Taliban fighters watched the last U.S. planes disappear into the sky over Afghanistan around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency that drove the world's most powerful military out of one of the poorest countries. The departure of the U.S. cargo...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

US military completes withdrawal from Afghanistan

The US military has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan to end a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country. "Tonight's withdrawal signifies both the end of the military component of the evacuation but also the end of the nearly 20-year mission that began in Afghanistan shortly after September 11th, 2001."
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Man ‘raped and beaten by the Taliban in Kabul after he was duped into meeting them’

Taliban members beat and raped a gay man after they tricked him into meeting them.Two militants had pretended to be a friend that could help the man, who was in hiding, escape Afghanistan.The victim, whose name has not been revealed to protect his identity, met them in Kabul after three weeks of talking online.The Taliban members assaulted and raped him, the man’s friend and LGBT activist Artemis Akbary has told ITV.They also forced the man to give them his father’s phone number, so that they could tell him his son is gay.Mr Akbary, who now lives in Turkey, has said: “[The...
Aerospace & Defensefox2detroit.com

Afghanistan war ends as last US plane leaves Kabul airport, officials say

KABUL, Afghanistan - The United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.
WorldNew York Post

Gunfire, fireworks erupt in Kabul after US withdraws from Afghanistan

The Taliban celebrated the US withdrawal from Afghanistan with fireworks and gunfire early Tuesday — as the insurgents also stormed Kabul airport and examined the helicopters, weapons and military uniforms abandoned by the US in its frantic final exit. The sound of gunfire and cheers erupted at multiple Taliban checkpoints...
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Will US Withdrawal from Afghanistan Empower or Defeat International Terrorism?

In a stunning statement last Friday in which he defended his withdrawal decision, President Joe Biden claimed that al-Qaeda was “gone” from Afghanistan. In other words, since the U.S. had set the goal of preventing Afghanistan from again becoming a platform for al-Qaeda to strike at the U.S. and this goal had been reached, it was reasoned, then, that all American forces could be safely withdrawn. The glaring problem was that Biden did not have the backing of the American security establishment.
Militarypontiacdailyleader.com

With last plane out of Kabul, America's 20-year war in Afghanistan is over

WASHINGTON – The final U.S. troops in Afghanistan flew out of Kabul Monday at 3:29 p.m. EDT, ending a costly 20-year occupation that started after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and leaving a war-torn country now controlled by the Taliban. The retreat, announced by the Pentagon, came one minute before Aug....
Middle Eastdallassun.com

'Kabul stares at the 'Haqqani conundrum'

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 30 (ANI): As the United States and its allies are about to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Haqqani Network has emerged at the centre of the ongoing turmoil that has been around for over four decades. Within the Taliban structure, the Haqqani Network remains the Taliban's...
Presidential Electionspectrumlocalnews.com

Poll: 74% of Americans say Afghanistan troop withdrawal has gone badly

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed believe the U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan has gone poorly. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s overall approval rating is sinking, according to a poll released Sunday by CBS News and YouGov. What You Need To Know. Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed believe the U.S. troop withdrawal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy