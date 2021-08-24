Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Cuomo grants clemency to ex-Weather Underground murder convict before leaving office

By Luke Gentile
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhZpD_0bbUn5r200


I n one of his last acts as New York governor, Andrew Cuomo recommended parole on Monday for murder convict David Gilbert, a former member of the Weather Underground terrorist group.

Cuomo granted clemency to six individuals, including Gilbert, 76, a man convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in 1983 and four counts of first-degree robbery in a 1981 truck robbery that led to the deaths of two police officers and a security guard.

Gilbert is serving a 75-years-to-life sentence for his role in the $1.6 million theft .

AT LEAST 44 SHOT AND SEVEN KILLED IN WEEKEND VIOLENCE ACROSS CHICAGO

"The march towards a more fair, more just, more equitable, and more empathetic New York State is a long one, but every step forward we can take it worthwhile and important," the former governor said in a statement. "These clemencies make clear the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and show New Yorkers that we can work toward a better future. I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication and service to justice."

Gilbert will not be released immediately and must appear before the New York State Parole Board with the support of the former governor.

"The rulers, the rich, and their armed mercenaries are the only lives valued by this court," Gilbert said at his sentencing hearing. "We say that if they sentence us to 1,000 years or shoot us at dawn tomorrow, it will not save this social system."


Cuomo said Gilbert has shown remorse, rehabilitation, and a commitment to his community.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Gilbert has made "significant contributions to AIDS education and prevention programs" while in prison, Cuomo said on Twitter. "He has also worked as a student tutor, law library clerk, paralegal assistant, a teacher's aide, and an aide for various additional facility programs."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
133K+
Followers
49K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Weather Underground#Mercenaries#Attorneys#New Yorkers#Nygovcuomo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Prisons No Longer Have Inmates

Equality and fair treatment in prisons have been in the spotlight lately for a lot of reasons. We have heard stories of inmates being treated unfairly and in a few cases, there have been inmates that have lost their lives. Just recently, according to newsbreak.com, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill striking the term "inmate'' from New York law. The reason behind this move is, the term "inmate" can actually have a dehumanizing effect on people that are in jail.
Rockland County, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Cuomo Grants Clemency To 6 Inmates, Including Man Convicted In Deadly 1981 Bank Heist

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hours before leaving office Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to six inmates, including a man convicted in a high-profile, deadly robbery. Cuomo referred the case of 76-year-old David Gilbert to the parole board for potential release. Gilbert was sentenced to 75 years to life for the 1981 Brinks robbery at the Nanuet National Bank in Rockland County. I am granting clemency to 6 people. These individuals have shown remorse, rehabilitation and commitment to their communities. I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication and service to justice. pic.twitter.com/iotA77BzzC — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 23, 2021 Members of the Black Liberation Army and other radicals killed two police officers and a security guard during the heist. Cuomo said all those given clemency showed remorse.
Des Moines, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Man sentenced for shooting Black girl at Trump rally

DES MOINES (AP) — A man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after an Iowa rally for then-President Donald Trump, injuring one girl. Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with...
New York City, NYthecut.com

Did Cuomo Really Just Abandon His Dog?

Soon-to-be-former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has recently given the public many things to be mad about. To name a few: sexually harassing a bunch of women who worked for him, according to the state attorney general; creating a toxic environment of intimidation and retaliation in the executive chamber, again, per the AG; allegedly underreporting nursing-home deaths early on in the coronavirus pandemic, in a crisis of his own creation; martyring himself in his non-apology of a resignation address. And now, according to report by the Albany Times Union, moving out of the governor’s mansion and just … leaving behind his seemingly beloved dog?
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo Is Moving to Sister’s Place

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving out. The disgraced Democrat is slated to leave office Monday after resigning over allegations of sexual harassment, and photographers captured UHauls at the governor’s mansion Friday. The trucks were headed for the Purchase, New York home of his sister, Maria Cuomo-Cole. The UHaul driver told the New York Post that he did not receive a delivery address until he had already begun driving, an apparent effort to conceal its final destination. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take Cuomo’s place, becoming the first woman to hold the state’s highest office.
Dallas, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Former Dallas Police Officer Loses Appeal of Murder Conviction

DALLAS, TX — The Texas Court of Appeals, 5th District in Dallas, denied the appeal of a murder conviction of a former Dallas Police officer. The appeals court ruled that the district court’s murder conviction and subsequent 10-year prison sentence will stand for Amber Guyger. Guyger was a Dallas Police...
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Disgraced Cuomo under pressure to refund millions in campaign donations

A state senator who heads the powerful budget-writing committee is demanding that disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo close his campaign account and return $18 million in donations by contributors to his aborted re-election bid. Anticipating that Cuomo won’t relinquish the pile of cash so easily, State Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) said...
Queens, NYInternational Business Times

Convicted Thief Sues Victims For $12M, Shockingly Wins Case

A convicted thief in Queens, New York, allegedly won a $12 million lawsuit against a family he conned over a decade ago because the victims failed to appear in court. Jacob Milton, 55, could walk away with $12.5 million after he convinced a Manhattan jury that his victims were to blame for his criminal conviction, The New York Post reported, citing court documents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy