Cuomo grants clemency to ex-Weather Underground murder convict before leaving office

I n one of his last acts as New York governor, Andrew Cuomo recommended parole on Monday for murder convict David Gilbert, a former member of the Weather Underground terrorist group.

Cuomo granted clemency to six individuals, including Gilbert, 76, a man convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in 1983 and four counts of first-degree robbery in a 1981 truck robbery that led to the deaths of two police officers and a security guard.

Gilbert is serving a 75-years-to-life sentence for his role in the $1.6 million theft .

AT LEAST 44 SHOT AND SEVEN KILLED IN WEEKEND VIOLENCE ACROSS CHICAGO

"The march towards a more fair, more just, more equitable, and more empathetic New York State is a long one, but every step forward we can take it worthwhile and important," the former governor said in a statement. "These clemencies make clear the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and show New Yorkers that we can work toward a better future. I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication and service to justice."

Gilbert will not be released immediately and must appear before the New York State Parole Board with the support of the former governor.

"The rulers, the rich, and their armed mercenaries are the only lives valued by this court," Gilbert said at his sentencing hearing. "We say that if they sentence us to 1,000 years or shoot us at dawn tomorrow, it will not save this social system."



Cuomo said Gilbert has shown remorse, rehabilitation, and a commitment to his community.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Gilbert has made "significant contributions to AIDS education and prevention programs" while in prison, Cuomo said on Twitter. "He has also worked as a student tutor, law library clerk, paralegal assistant, a teacher's aide, and an aide for various additional facility programs."

Washington Examiner Videos