Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann recently announced the new major updates for the game that will be coming to the PC and Xbox Series X/S versions. World Update VI is the first one of the major updates for Microsoft Flight Simulator to be announced, which will be a big update on the region of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. There will be new aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps, and several new 3D cities in Germany, Basel in Switzerland, Graz and Vienna in Austria have been drastically enhanced the visuals and its mountain-ranges of the Alps. 100 famous locations have been added too with several airports like Lubeck, Stuttgart, and more. This will be available in the marketplace for free on September 7, 2021.