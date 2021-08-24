Grace King High School Class of 2021

The valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Grace King High School in Metairie is Jumana Rateb Suleiman. The salutatorian is Michelle Han Vu. Suleiman, daughter of Rateb Suleiman and Arwa Ali, was president of the Grace King chapter of the National Honor Society, was a four-year member of the Grace King High School Student Council and earned more than 330 community service hours. Suleiman plans to study computer science at the University of New Orleans.