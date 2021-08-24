Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metairie, LA

Grace King High School Class of 2021

By Staff report
NOLA.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Grace King High School in Metairie is Jumana Rateb Suleiman. The salutatorian is Michelle Han Vu. Suleiman, daughter of Rateb Suleiman and Arwa Ali, was president of the Grace King chapter of the National Honor Society, was a four-year member of the Grace King High School Student Council and earned more than 330 community service hours. Suleiman plans to study computer science at the University of New Orleans.

www.nola.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Metairie, LA
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lavang Church#German#Trinity Slate#Savana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden, Zelensky meet at White House amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House on Wednesday as Ukraine pushes for increased military aid in its war with Russia as well as entry into NATO. As the two leaders sat down together for their meeting in the Oval Office, Biden...

Comments / 0

Community Policy