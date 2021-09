Veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has improved in each month of this season. At the end of April, he was hitting a measly .214. By the end of May, his average had risen to .244. When June came to an end, it was up to .252. At the end of July, his batting average was .272, and it is now at .282 as August comes to a close. This month has been Goldschmidt’s best of the year, the last few weeks in particular. In his last 18 games, Goldschmidt is batting .370 with seven doubles, four home runs, and 15 RBI.