Jim Cyr, age 88, of Aurora, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 27th at the Aurora Methodist Church, 1104 A Street, Aurora. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be in the Greenway Cemetery north of Franklin at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Aurora Lions Club, Aurora United Methodist Church or the Alice Farr Library.