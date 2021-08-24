Stone Co. Sheriff’s Department to host D.A.R.E. golf tournament
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is teeing up for the 14th Annual D.A.R.E. Golf Tournament. The tournament, hosted by Sheriff Doug Rader, will benefit the Stone County D.A.R.E. program. The tournament will take place on Friday, Sept.17, at the Indian Tree Golf Course, located at 1211 Cox Ford Road in Crane. Check-in time will be 7 a.m. and tee time will begin at 8 a.m., according to a flyer provided by the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.www.bransontrilakesnews.com
