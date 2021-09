Last week, Interwest Construction Inc. (ICI) continued backfilling the embankment to the final grade of the road on either side of the Canyon Creek bridge and built forms and rebar for the approach slabs. ICI also continued constructing the Engineered Log Jams (ELJs) at MP 4.5. This week, ICI will continue constructing ELJs, building the roadway embankment at Canyon Creek, and placing the final concrete for the Canyon Creek bridge approaches.