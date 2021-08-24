Panthers give Robby Anderson rich extension to keep him in Carolina
After he posted the best season of his career in 2020, the Carolina Panthers have moved to keep Robby Anderson around a bit longer. After a mostly disappointing tenure with the New York Jets, Robby Anderson surely feels like he found a home with the Carolina Panthers last season. The feeling is officially mutual, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting Tuesday the two sides have agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension.fansided.com
