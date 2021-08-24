Cancel
NFL

Panthers give Robby Anderson rich extension to keep him in Carolina

By Brad Berreman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter he posted the best season of his career in 2020, the Carolina Panthers have moved to keep Robby Anderson around a bit longer. After a mostly disappointing tenure with the New York Jets, Robby Anderson surely feels like he found a home with the Carolina Panthers last season. The feeling is officially mutual, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting Tuesday the two sides have agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension.

