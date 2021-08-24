506 Café moves to 2nd Tuesday starting Sept. 14

A diner favorite will be the feature of the menu at the 506 Café curbside from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Waverly Senior Center. The non-profit partner will be the Friends of the Waverly Public Library Board, who will help prepare and serve the meal. Proceeds from this homemade $10 lunch will be shared by both organizations to continue their important work The is the first month of our new schedule – the second Tuesday of the month, instead of the first.