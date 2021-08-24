Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waverly, IA

506 Café moves to 2nd Tuesday starting Sept. 14

Cedar Valley Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA diner favorite will be the feature of the menu at the 506 Café curbside from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Waverly Senior Center. The non-profit partner will be the Friends of the Waverly Public Library Board, who will help prepare and serve the meal. Proceeds from this homemade $10 lunch will be shared by both organizations to continue their important work The is the first month of our new schedule – the second Tuesday of the month, instead of the first.

www.communitynewspapergroup.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Restaurants
State
Illinois State
City
Waverly, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Food Drink#Caf#The Waverly Senior Center#Prairie State Bank#The Senior Center#Wpl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
Aurora, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
NFLABC News

Patriots' release of Cam Newton sparks new questions over NFL and vaccines

The New England Patriots' sudden release of quarterback Cam Newton sent shock waves around the league and has raised new questions on whether the COVID-19 vaccine played a role. Newton, a Heisman Trophy winner, 2015 NFL MVP, three-time Pro Bowler and the top choice to take over Tom Brady's spot,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy