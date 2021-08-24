Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Republicans try to intervene in redistricting case

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature wants to intervene in a second federal lawsuit brought by advocacy groups that seeks to have a court set a timeline and be prepared to draw new legislative maps.

Republicans are also attempting to intervene in a second federal lawsuit brought by Democrats. They have not taken steps yet to intervene in a third lawsuit brought by conservatives that seeks to have the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which is controlled by conservatives, take control of map drawing.

The three lawsuits filed to date all come before the GOP-controlled Legislature has produced a map or taken any votes. The Legislature is charged with the task of redrawing political boundary lines for members of the state Assembly and Senate, as well as Congress, every 10 years.

All three lawsuits say it’s unlikely the Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will agree on new maps, so the courts should be prepared to draw them instead.

Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature circulated a ballot on Tuesday seeking approval from a GOP-controlled organizational committee to intervene in the lawsuit brought by Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, Voces de la Frontera, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and three voters.

The move is largely pro-forma, given Republican control of the committee. It already approved intervention in the other redistricting lawsuit along a party line vote.

The GOP request to intervene in the first lawsuit brought by Democrats, along with their request to dismiss the case as “wildly premature,” is pending in federal court.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

553K+
Followers
306K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Ap#Democrats#Gop#Assembly#Senate#The Legislature And#Democratic#The Wisconsin Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Even in backup role, federal government supports Ida victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Response to disasters such as Hurricane Ida falls primarily to state and local officials, but the federal government is playing an important support role — making available millions of dollars in aid and coordinating with local officials and private relief groups for everything from meals to generators and search-and-rescue efforts.
Taylor, MIPosted by
The Associated Press

Black women seeing guns as protection from rising crime

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — Valerie Rupert raised her right arm, slightly shaking and unsure as she aimed at the paper target representing a burglar, a robber or even a rapist. The 67-year-old Detroit grandmother squeezed the trigger, the echo of her shot blending into the chorus of other blasts by other women off the small gun range walls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy