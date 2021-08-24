Mile High Labs expands, hires new exec to lead sales, marketing, strategy
BROOMFIELD — Mile High Labs Inc., a CBD producer and cannabinoid product manufacturer, has hired Doug Lynch to serve as its chief commercial officer.
