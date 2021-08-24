Mexican National Pleads Guilty to Marijuana Cultivation in the Dutch Oven Creek Area of the Sierra National Forest in California
August 24, 2021 - FRESNO, Calif. — Lester Eduardo Cardenas Flores, 24, of Michoacán, Mexico, pleaded guilty today to conspiring to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. He also agreed to pay $48,057 in restitution to the U.S. Forest Service for the damage that the cultivation operation had on public land.goldrushcam.com
