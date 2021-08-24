Cancel
TV Series

Showtime Renews ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ for Season 2, Orders ‘The Wood’ Pilot

By Danielle Turchiano
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
Showtime renewed “ Flatbush Misdemeanors ” for a second season and ordered a pilot titled “ The Wood ” from “The Chi’s” Justin Hillian and Rick Famuyiwa.

“Flatbush Misdemeanors,” which premiered its first season in May on the premium cabler, follows longtime friends Dan (Dan Perlman) and Kevin (Kevin Iso), who struggle to thrive while living in Brooklyn, N.Y. It’s an adaptation of Iso and Perlman’s digital series of the same title and is created by Iso and Perlman, executive produce alongside Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin and Chloe Pisello.

The show is a co-production between Showtime and Avalon; Avalon will continue to act as the lead studio on Season 2. Season 1 cast also included Kristin Dodson, Hassan Johnson, Kareem Green and Kerry Coddett.

“The Wood” is a new comedy pilot based on the 1999 feature film of the same title by Rick Famuyiwa. It will explore friendship and dating from three distinct perspectives of young Black men born and raised in Inglewood, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles that has been quickly gentrifying. The three will have to balance fatherhood, ambition and loyalty to each other, making them question if they are growing apart or actually closer together. The pilot is said to “nod back” to the characters of the film on which the show would be based, but since it is set in present day, new complications, such as social media, are of course in play for these characters, as well as the women in their lives.

Famuyiwa will direct the pilot and executive produce alongside Hillian, who will write and executive produce. Other executive producers are David Gale and Van Toffler. The pilot is a production of Paramount Television Studios.

