Defenders for Children

Newly released footage shows some of the last moments captured on camera of murdered newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, who were shot to death at a Utah campsite last week.The footage, taken in Woody’s Tavern in Moab, pictures the semi-regulars smiling, chatting and hanging out with friends. There has been local discord regarding when the women were last in the bar, with police initially claiming it was on 14 August. But Woody’s owner publicly posted on Facebook that it was a night earlier – while railing against authorities.The bodies of the women, aged 38 and 24, were discovered...