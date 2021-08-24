Busch Gardens Will Give Some Former Pass Holders A Chance To Ride Iron Gwazi

The world has been unpredictable the past few years. Yesterday, Busch Gardens announced that their much anticipated opening for Iron Gwazi is coming in March. The opening has been pushed back thanks to our friend COVID-19. The park has reopened to guests, but Iron Gwazi has still yet to open its gates. Many bought an annual pass or “fun card” a while back hoping to ride the coaster when it was originally supposed to open. For those former pass holders, Busch Gardens is extending an invitation to be among the first to ride Gwazi – even if they’re no longer a pass holder.