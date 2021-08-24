Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Taco Bell is bringing back its breakfast menu nationwide next month

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhftI_0bbUesOz00
The toasted burritos available on Taco Bell's breakfast menu. Taco Bell

Breakfast is back on the Taco Bell menu.

The fast food chain confirmed in an email to USA TODAY that breakfast options will return to 90% of their locations nationwide starting mid-September.

Consumers are encouraged to visit Taco Bell's website to learn which locations will offer breakfast options.

Among the offerings consumers can expect for breakfast at Taco Bell:

  • The Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito for $1.29includes eggs, nacho cheese sauce and sausage.
  • The Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito for $2.19 features a choice of bacon or sausage, along with eggs, a three-cheese blend and a hash brown.
  • The Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito for $2.89 offers a double serving of scrambled eggs, plus a three-cheese blend, potato bites, pico de gallo, and a choice of bacon or sausage.

The chain recruited rapper Lil Nas X to appear as part of a campaign touting the nationwide return of the breakfast menu.

Pumpkin Spice 2021: Starbucks PSL, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew are back with new Apple Crisp Macchiato

Stimulus update: Expanded child tax credit reached 1.6 million more kids in August

The campaign is part of a broader partnership where Lil Nas X, who once worked at Taco Bell, will serve as an honorary "Chief Impact Officer" focused on Taco Bell's brand experience.

"This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people," said Taco Bell CEO Mark King in a statement.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taco Bell is bringing back its breakfast menu nationwide next month

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

233K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Sausage#Food Drink#Taco Bell#Taco Bell Breakfast#Starbucks Psl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Over 50% Believe This Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Fish

Fast food and fish — it's not exactly a match made in heaven. According to Medical News Today, this may stem from the fact that many of us associate eating not-so-fresh fish with food poisoning. Fast food fish's lack of popularity may also be due to the fact that half of Americans eat little to no seafood (via Seafood Source). On the flip side, the other half of Americans tend to be well-heeled big spenders who want a high-end seafood experience that many fast food restaurants just can't deliver.
RestaurantsThrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast This Weekend

It's a Friday the 13th weekend, which is bad news for those who fear the combination of a 13 and a Friday. On the other hand, for those who celebrate the day, it could mean quick, tiny tattoos. However you feel about Friday the 13th, even if that's utterly ambivalent,...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Taco Bell Chalupa: What To Know Before Ordering

Chalupas have a long history as a traditional Mexican dish. But they've also been a crave-worthy staple for Tex-Mex lovers for at least the past 20-some years, ever since Taco Bell added them to the menu in 1999 and made them nationally famous more than 30 years since the chain was founded in 1962 (per the official website).
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Is Taco Bell's Most Popular Discontinued Item Coming Back?

Taco Bell is well known for its strategy of abruptly discontinuing and then bringing back popular menu items. The chain took fans on a roller coaster ride of emotions in the past year, cutting the hugely popular Cheesy Fiesta Potato in July of 2020 only to bring it right back six months later. Another heart-breaking discontinuation that is yet to be reversed? The Mexican Pizza, which was taken off the menus in 2020 much to the chagrin of fans, 166,000 of whom even signed a petition lobbying for its return.
RestaurantsThrillist

Little Caesars’ New Deal Gets You a Whole Pizza for Free

If there’s just one thing better than a fresh hot pizza, it’s a free fresh hot pizza. Thanks to a new offer from Little Caesars, you’re getting exactly that. The fast food pizza purveyor will hook you up with your choice of an ExtraMostBestest Pepperoni or Cheese Pizza when you spend $15 or more on an online delivery order, according to a report by Brand Eating.
RestaurantsThrillist

Taco Bell's New Meal Bundle Comes with 5 Popular Menu Items for $7

Taco Bell's always serving up tasty new menu offerings. So much so that it can be hard to pick just one. Thankfully, the Forth Meal founder offers several bundles to make it easier to order your favorites and save a little money at the same time. The latest T-Bell bundle gets you five menu options for $7.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Breakfast Item According To 30% Of People

For those that still visit McDonald's for breakfast, it's no secret that fans have their favorite breakfast items that are a constant go-to. According to Thrillist, the fast food chain has slipped in recent years within the breakfast category, which might be why it's decided to roll out new menu items, like a pull-apart glazed donut, to try to win people back. However, they've tried and failed with that one before, and people don't seem overly enthused to even try it this time around.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Fast Food Restaurant With The Worst Fish According To 27% Of People

The thought of ordering fish from the drive-thru might make some people cringe, but it's certainly not the worst thing you can get from your favorite fast food establishment. An especially popular menu item during the Lenten season when those of the Catholic faith abstain from meat on Fridays, fish products are also a favorite for year-round pescatarians, as well as those that enjoy a break from the typical hamburger from time to time.
RestaurantsCNN

McDonald's is adding a sweet new treat for fall

New York (CNN Business) — McDonald's is adding to its year-old bakery item selection with the introduction of a new glazed donut. The new sweet treat hits menus at its United States restaurants beginning on September 1 for a limited time. McDonald's said the donut is coated in a sweet glaze that tears apart to make it shareable. Similar to its other bakery items, which includes an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll, the donut is also available all day.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Pizza Hut Just Announced the Return of This Popular Sold-Out Pizza

Back in January, Pizza Hut launched a limited-edition pizza that was so popular, it ended up selling out faster than the company expected. (However, the item didn't come without a side of controversy.) Now, in a move they haven't made in over a decade, the chain is bringing back the limited-time offer only several months after it has left the menu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy