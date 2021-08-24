Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lil Nas X says 'life has come full circle' as he's once again working for Taco Bell

By Marni Zipper
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

Lil Nas X has announced a new partnership with Taco Bell, but the “Industry Baby” already has some insight into the fast food industry too. The artist will take on a new CIO role.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Tacos#Full Circle#Food Drink#Lilnasx#Cio#The Taco Bell Foundation#The Live M S Scholarship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Taco Bell Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Menu

For some, this may be the biggest news to come out of Taco Bell this year. The chain just announced it will soon bring back a beloved section of its menu that was discontinued during the pandemic. And they've tapped superstar rapper and ex-Taco Bell employee Lil Nas X to help spread the word.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
BET

Lil Nas X Partners With Taco Bell

Once upon a time, Lil Nas X worked at a Taco Bell in Atlanta, Georgia. Now, he has partnered with the fast good giant. According to Billboard, the 22-year-old will be the chief impact officer at Taco Bell. The fast food chain and the “Industry Baby” rapper will collaborate to promote his upcoming album Montero.
CelebritiesNME

Lil Nas X announced as Taco Bell’s inaugural chief impact officer

Lil Nas X has rejoined the Taco Bell workforce in the newly established honorary role of chief impact officer. As Billboard reports, the arrangement will see a number of collaborations take place, as well as a company-wide push of the rapper’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Montero’. Within the first 60 days, the two parties will work together on “an exclusive experience” around the release of ‘Montero’, and Lil Nas X will lead some “menu innovations”.
CelebritiesQSR Web

Taco Bell, Lil Nas X team up on marketing campaign

In 2017, Lil Nas X laid down roots working at an Atlanta-based Taco Bell as a team member. Less than five years later, he ascended to rapper stardom. Now he is teaming up with his former employer with the title of "chief impact officer." The newly-created honorary role will allow...
RestaurantsMic

World-famous musician nabs a sweet job at Taco Bell

Sure, he's got a couple of hit singles currently on the Billboard Hot 100, but Lil Nas X is expanding into fast food. Taco Bell just named him chief impact officer, a newly-created honorary role that'll combine philanthropy, music and Mexican cuisine. Starting this week, the rapper will star in ads for the restaurant chain's newly-revived breakfast menu and spearhead "menu innovations." Taco Bell will also help promote his forthcoming album Montero, whenever he decides to bless us with it.
Celebritiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cashier-turned-executive: Lil Nas X joins forces with Taco Bell for album 'Montero'

"[L]ife has come full circle," Lil Nas X wrote Monday on Twitter. "i officially work at taco bell again." The rapper and marketing savant, real name Montero Lamar Hill, is partnering with Taco Bell to promote his debut album "Montero." As the company's inaugural, honorary "chief impact officer," his role will be merging philanthropy, music and food while working on "menu innovations" and more.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Lil Nas X teams up with old employer Taco Bell for new role

Lil Nas X used to work at Taco Bell in his pre-fame days. Now, he’s teaming up with the fast-food chain in a whole new way. The singer has been appointed as Taco Bell’s Chief Impact Officer, meaning he’ll be collaborating with the company on exciting new brand experiences. In...
Celebritiesmichiganchronicle.com

Lil Nas X Links up with Taco Bell in Delicious Collab

In his latest collaboration, Lil Nas X teams up with Taco Bell to become the fast-food chain’s chief impact officer, Black Enterprise Magazine recently reported. Around 2017, Lil Nas X made initial connections by working at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell as a team member, the article published. Just five years later, the rapper, social media icon, and influencer has peaked to celebrity status in his own right while catching Taco Bell’s eye.
Restaurantshotradiomaine.com

(News) Lil Nas X Teams Up With Taco Bell For New Breakfast Items

While McDonalds has been doing meals with A-List celebrities like Travis Scott, BTS, Saweetie and more Taco Bell is now stepping up and joing forces with Lil Nas X! They will be launching new breakfast items like the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burritos, Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burritos, and Grande Toast Breakfast Burritos. Taco Bell CEO said, “Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience, and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans – including its people. This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.” You can expect these items to be in most Taco Bell locations by mid September!
CelebritiesRolling Stone

Lil Nas X Announces ‘Montero’ Release Date

Lil Nas X will release his highly anticipated debut album, Montero, on September 17th via Columbia Records. The rapper announced the release date in a teaser video, which also includes a snippet of a new song. “Creating this album has been therapy for me,” he said in a statement. “I’ve...
MusicVulture

Lil Nas X’s Montero Album Cover Will Convert You

Lil Nas X adds another dub to his wins column with the cover art for Montero. No, it’s not literally a bunch of pregnant-man emoji, but spiritually … let’s just say you might need protection. Montero showcases Lil Nas X at the center of a mystical landscape, rising (or is he falling?), glowing from within. Completely naked with a perfect arch in his back, Lil Nas X’s debut album cover is a shrine to all that makes him who he is — from his wildest dreams to his wildest fantasies. Lil Nas X’s rollout has accomplished all of that and then some. After his Satan shoes with MSCHF caused enough uproar to get recalled, the innovator used the backlash to promote his “Industry Baby” music video and swing a collab with Tony Hawk. Montero is out on September 17 with viral track “Montero (Call Me by Your Name) and more. Follow Lil Nas X down the rainbow rabbit hole. You might like it. You never know.
Musicthebrag.com

Lil Nas X’s ‘MONTERO’ cover art was inspired by Spongebob Squarepants

Lil Nas X is ushering in the era of MONTERO with some new cover art, which he says was inspired by the one and only SpongeBob Squarepants. We’ve all known for some time that Lil Nas X is an icon. It’s a fact as true as the sun being hot and the Earth being round. Well, he decided it was a good time to remind us just how iconic he is by dropping the cover art for his much-awaited debut album MONTERO, and opening up about the influences for the same.
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Lil Nas X's new relationship is 'effortless'

Lil Nas X's new romance is "effortless". The 22-year-old rap star met his boyfriend "around the time" of his 'Saturday Night Live' performance in May, and he admits that their romance "just feels natural". He told VMan magazine: "I feel like this is one of the best [relationships] yet. I'm...

Comments / 0

Community Policy