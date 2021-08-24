Get the Exact Reformation Dress Taylor Swift Wore on TikTok—And 9 Just Like It

Catherine Hahn is no stranger to shopping in the women’s section for her male clients, pulling frilly blouses and jewelry, and remaking women’s-inspired pieces for her guys. “There never seem to be as many options [for men] as ladies’ clothing,” says Hahn. Last April, she styled Post Malone in a dress, a dainty floral print frock that the artist wore over a white T-shirt for his live-streamed Nirvana tribute concert in Los Angeles. The look was an ode to Kurt Cobain, who wore a similar dress when he performed at a concert in Amherst, Massachusetts back in 1990. The iconic fashion statement still packs a grungy punch. Malone’s rendition was applauded by fans and the media alike. The moment was a catalyst for Hahn to launch her own line of dresses for men this summer, called Hesher World. “Posty looked so cool and comfortable in the dress which inspired me to design more and want to make dresses for all! It's so nice to have menswear options outside of the traditional suits, pants and shirts, or shorts and shirts, combinations,” says Hahn. “I wanted to make a unisex dress that could be worn every day. To work, to school, to skateboard in, or on a date.”