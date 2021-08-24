New Urgent Care Clinic Opens At BWI, Offering COVID-19 Vaccines And Tests

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A new urgent care medical clinic will open to the public at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Thursday, offering COVID-19 vaccines and tests for airport employees, passengers and visitors in addition to other medical services.

The First Call Medical Center is set to open in the pre-security area near Concourse C. In addition to coronavirus vaccinations, PCR testing and rapid antigen testing, the center will also provide first aid, travel vaccines and emergency care.

Starting Aug. 26, the center will be open to the public seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome and most insurance plans are accepted.

First Call Medical Center also has locations in Anne Arundel, Howard and Prince George’s counties.