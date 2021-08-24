Cancel
Shirley, MA

DA identifies apparent homicide victim in Shirley

By Boston 25 News staff
SHIRLEY, Mass. — The victim of an apparent homicide in Shirley has been identified by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the town’s chief of police.

Middlesex DA Marian Ryan and Shirley Chief of Police Samuel Santiago said William Hatch, 69, was the man found dead inside a Groton Road home.

Police were called to the home around 1:45 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call reporting a medical emergency. When officer arrived, they found Hatch, the resident and sole occupant of the home, dead.

Investigators said he suffered “multiple traumatic injuries.”

No arrests have been made at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

