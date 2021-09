Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Fast-growing Dallas neighbor takes title as No. 1 U.S. housing market, report says. At least by one measure, the Dallas-area housing market is 100-degrees-in-the-summer hot. A study released August 24 by personal finance website WalletHub ranks four North Texas cities among the 10 most attractive real estate markets in the U.S. Frisco grabs the No. 1 spot, with McKinney at No. 4, Denton at No. 5, and Allen at No. 6.