Duluth, MN

Duluth Man Busted With Gun And Cocaine Following Fight

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 9 days ago

(Duluth, MN) -- A Duluth man is facing drug charges following the report of a fight in a parking lot. Officers called to the incident involving a gun Sunday night didn't find anyone at the scene. Police say a witness provided a description of those involved and they later did a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. Officers say they found a gun and bag of cocaine in the vehicle. A 35-year-old man was arrested pending felony firearm and drug charges.

