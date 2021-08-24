Duluth Man Busted With Gun And Cocaine Following Fight
(Duluth, MN) -- A Duluth man is facing drug charges following the report of a fight in a parking lot. Officers called to the incident involving a gun Sunday night didn't find anyone at the scene. Police say a witness provided a description of those involved and they later did a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. Officers say they found a gun and bag of cocaine in the vehicle. A 35-year-old man was arrested pending felony firearm and drug charges.www.voiceofalexandria.com
