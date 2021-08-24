Cancel
It’s back! Starbucks’ fall menu returns for the season with a new addition

By Sarah Franks
Journal-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA menu highly anticipated every year has returned today to delight pumpkin fans across the country. Starbucks’ fall menu returned to coffee shops across the U.S. and Canada, today, Aug. 24. The menu includes longtime favorites like the pumpkin spice latte, and a new drink, the apple crisp macchiato. Explore2nd...

www.journal-news.com

