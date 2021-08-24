Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Listen to Audacy's Friday Night Takeover with Kane Brown

By Monica Rivera
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

Join hosts Rob + Holly as they kick the weekend off with today’s hottest Country artists every Friday from 7PM - Midnight with Audacy’s Friday Night Takeover. Joining them this week is Kane Brown

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Toby Keith
Person
Chase Rice
Person
Patti Smith
Person
Kane Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#New Country#Audacy Country#Instagram#Blessed Free Tour#Nba#Rob Holly Kane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Theater & Dancewbwn.com

Kane Brown Shares New Father-Daughter Dance Video

Kane Brown and his two year old daughter, Kingsley, are quite the pair when it comes to dancing and singing together. Brown’s latest video shows him and Kingsley dancing to his latest song, “One Mississippi”. The singer said, “She wouldn’t shake her hips like she usually does but she’s dancing...
MusicPopculture

Kane Brown Brings 6-Year-Old Fan on Stage for 'What Ifs' Duet

Kane Brown had a special guest on stage during his show at the North Dakota State Fair on July 31, bringing a 6-year-old fan named Taya to the stage during his set for a performance of his duet with Lauren Alaina, "What Ifs." In videos shared by Taya's mom, Cherisse, the 6-year-old stands with Brown on the catwalk of the stage, a microphone in her hand as she prepares to sing.
Musicwbwn.com

Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful” Earns MTV Video Music Award Nomination

Kane Brown is representing the world of country music at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards with a nomination for “Worldwide Beautiful.”. He garnered the genre’s sole nomination at the awards in the “Video For Good” category, which recognizes artists who “use their voices for good.”. Nominees includes Billie Eilish‘s...
Musiccountry1037fm.com

Kane Brown Found His New Song’s Co-Writer On Instagram

Kane Brown’s brand new song “One Mississippi” will be out on Friday (8/20) and, he’s pretty excited about the song, and his co-writer on it. Kane said, “There’s something very special for me just because I got to sign a new writer off of it. This is the first single that we worked on together. His name’s Levon Gray from Alabama. He tagged me in an Instagram story, and I saw it, brought him up.”
Musicwivr1017.com

Kane Brown Releases New Single, Video

Kane Brown has released a brand new single and video today called “One Mississippi.” It will be featured on his upcoming project. The song was co-written by an artist named Levon Gray who Kane tells us he discovered on social media. He explains: “I found a guy from Alabama tagged me and a story on Instagram, and he was a great singer, and really good. It was a really good song that he was singing that he wrote, so I asked him to come up to Nashville and write a song with me to see if we could get something to sign into my publishing company. His year during the COVID has been rough. He lost his mom and it was just sad so I was excited to kind of give him a chance, and he came to Nashville with the title called 'One Mississippi,' and he’s batting 1000 for the first time we wrote. It’s his first single, so thank you Levon Gray.”
Musiccountryfancast.com

Top 3 Kane Brown Music Videos of all TIme

Enjoy watching the top 3 Kane Brown Music Videos ranked by the most views on YouTube. Here are the top 3 Kane Brown Music Videos of all time ranked by popularity on YouTube. This list includes Kane Brown as a solo artist and does not include collaborations featuring other singers. Kane’s “Heaven” song was released as the third single from his debut album on November 13, 2017. This song reached #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2018.
CelebritiesLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Country superstar Kane Brown coming to Hub City

Country superstar Kane Brown brings his Worldwide Beautiful Tour to the United Supermarkets Arena on Friday, Sept. 10. Brown first came to the attention of the public through social media. He released his first EP, titled "Closer", in June 2015 and followed it with the single, "Used to Love You Sober", in October 2015. After he signed with RCA Nashville in early 2016, the song was included on his EP "Chapter 1", released in March 2016, according to information from wikipedia.com.
CelebritiesBillboard

Kane Brown & Nelly Bond Over Being Seen as 'The Bad Guy' in 'CMT Crossroads' Clip: Exclusive

"All the traditional hates the new, always," Nelly tells Kane Brown and Breland, as the three country performers discuss their experiences working in music, during a scene from the forthcoming CMT Crossroads: Nelly and Friends, which premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT on CMT. "Like people will call 'Country Grammar' a classic now. They didn't call it a classic when I first came out."
Brown County, WIWNCY

Kane Brown says daughter Kingsley is “the perfect baby”

Kane Brown is reveling in the precious moments watching his 22-month-old daughter Kingsley grow. The country singer notes that while Kingsley is still learning how to talk, she’s able to find other ways to communicate. “She is amazing. I might just be biased because she’s my daughter, but I think...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Jason Aldean’s Wife Gets Pranked in Hilarious TikTok by Kane Brown’s Wife

Earlier this month, Kane Brown’s wife Katelyn took to her TikTok with a video of her pranking her friends, including Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean. In the TikTok video, Brown was seen calling her friends and telling them that Starbucks was going out of business. Jason Aldean’s wife responds to the prank by stating, “What the f— do you mean? This is like your second home! Is this for real?”
Fitnesscountryliving.com

Country Musician Kane Brown Just Showed Off His Body Transformation

Kane Brown has undergone a physical transformation this year; the country singer just posted a couple of shirtless pictures on social media to share the results of all his training, and said that he is far from finished. "This past year I been working my a-- off in the gym,"...
MusicPosted by
B93

The Kane Brown Show Has Been Cancelled

As you all now Kane Brown was set to play the Hacienda on September 9th with Chris Lane and Restless Road. The. show has been cancelled. They are working to get a date in 2022. A statement was released this morning. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the September 9th Kane Brown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy