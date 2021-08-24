Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Fauci: COVID-19 Could Be Contained in US by Early 2022 with Full Approval of More Vaccines |

By James Python
North Denver News
North Denver News
 7 days ago
The top U.S. infectious disease expert said Tuesday the U.S. could have COVID-19 contained by early 2022 with the possible full approval of more vaccines. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s remarks came one day after the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “If we get the...

