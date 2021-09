According to Celebrate Forever Families volunteer Shelby Fry,. “Celebrate Forever Families (aka Forever Families) is a non-profit non-denominational ministry that provides a no cost residential program for women and children who are in crisis and has been helping to restore lives since 2015. They primarily serve families from North Texas; however, women have traveled from other parts of the state when services in their area were not available. Forever Families has served women and children for a wide range of needs including homelessness, sex trafficking, drug and alcohol abuse, incarceration and domestic violence. One common thread that unites almost all, is a history of domestic abuse.