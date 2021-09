You’re parenting in a time like no other. And you have a village that’s here to help. Welcome to Chicago Parent’s very first round of ParentEd Talks. This exclusive, FREE virtual speaker series features some of the nation’s top parenting experts — all offering support to Chicagoland families just like you. Their singular goal? To help you solve your toughest parenting challenges. These chats offer up some welcome perspective, along with opportunities to ask questions and hear from other parents in your community and beyond. Join us for pro insights and engaging discussions that will enrich, educate and inspire you on your parenting journey!