Parma, OH

Elderly woman jaywalking in Parma struck, killed by motorist

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8XBt_0bbUbG3G00

A woman jaywalking across Brookpark Road Monday night was struck and killed by a passing car, according to the Parma Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 10:19 p.m. to the area of Brookpark Road near West 33rd Street in Parma.

A 16-year-old female was driving eastbound on Brookpark Road in a Ford Focus as an 83-year-old woman was jaywalking across Brookpark Road.

The driver struck the woman, later identified as Apolonia Cambalik by the medical examiner, in the curb lane of Brookpark Road.

Cambalik was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Police said alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

