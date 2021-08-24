Rams volleyball falls to Richmond

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett varsity volleyball team lost Monday’s nonconference home match against Richmond 3-1.

The Raiders’ (1-3) win avenges a straight-sets loss to the Rams (1-3) last week in Rockingham.

Purnell Swett won the first set Monday 25-23, but Richmond won the next three sets 25-17, 25-22 and 26-24 to win the match.

Chloe Locklear had 19 assists and seven kills for Purnell Swett. Farron Chavis had eight kills, 11 assists and six digs; Kayloni Eddins had four blocks and Bella Finelli had five assists and 27 digs.

Purnell Swett hosts Union Pines on Wednesday.