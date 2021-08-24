Cancel
East Cleveland, OH

East Cleveland mayoral candidate charged with assault

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
A candidate for East Cleveland mayor has been charged following a "heated exchange" that happened with the current mayor, Brandon L. King, after a debate on Monday night, according to East Cleveland police.

The incident allegedly happened at New Covenant Lutheran Church, 1424 Hayden Ave. between the candidates, police said.

"The mayor stated after the debate that he became in a heated exchange with Twon Billings, at which time the Mayor states that Billings pushed him," police said.

King later filed a criminal affidavit and Billings was charged with assault, arrested and then taken to East Cleveland City Jail.

Billings, a Democratic candidate for East Cleveland mayor, is set to take on King in the upcoming September primary.

