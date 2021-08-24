Battle Creek police looking for armed bank robbery suspect

Police are looking for a man who used a handgun to rob a bank in Battle Creek.

Battle Creek police say a man walked into the PNC Bank on Capital Avenue SW Tuesday morning and acted like he wanted to open an account.

Battle Creek Police Department

Police say after a while, he showed a handgun and took cash from multiple bank tellers.

Bank staff managed to alert police during the robbery, and officers arrived within minutes.

According to police, the man was last seen running south from the bank through the parking lot of a nearby business plaza.

Battle Creek Police Department

Battle Creek police say the FBI is helping with the investigation.

It’s unclear just how much money the man ran off with.

Police say the man wore sunglasses and a mask.

If you have any information that could help police, call 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer, 269-964-3888.

