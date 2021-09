Lifestyle· Living Well· Single Mom Life· Wealth. Breaking even is one of the first goals for any business. But unfortunately, many companies are not breaking even, and they don’t know why. It seems to be a mystery that they can’t solve. If this is the case, it is time to talk to a strategist, but this blog will discuss top reasons you might not be breaking even in your business and how to fix those problems so that you can start making a profit!