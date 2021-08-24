Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA warns doctors not to prescribe COVID-19 vaccines to kids under 12

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334QrJ_0bbUakRZ00

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning physicians that children under age 12 should not receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine under “off-label” use just because the drug has been granted formal approval by the agency.

The FDA expressed concern that the approval of the vaccine, which will now be called Comirnaty, may spur some physicians to give it to younger patients, something that is legal to do after a drug is approved by the FDA.

To give a drug “off-label” means prescribing the drug to be used for a disease or medical condition that it is not approved to treat. For instance, if you were to give a malaria drug to a person with a COVID-19 infection, like some did when prescribing hydroxychloroquine to some who contracted COVID-19.

It is not wrong or illegal to do that, it is just not what the drug was approved to be used for.

FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, warned during a press briefing Monday that children are “not just small adults” when it comes to administering drugs.

“We do not have data on proper dose, nor do we have full data on safety in children younger than what is in the EUA [emergency use authorization], so that would be a great concern that people would vaccinate children,” Woodcock said.

“So, we believe we need to get the ... data on usage in younger children. They are not just small adults; we have learned that time and time again.”

Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatric infectious disease expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told MedPage Today that the dose for those 12 and up is 30 mcg, while the doses being tested in children ages 5-11 “is a third of that,” or 10 mcg.

Kimberlin said for children younger than 5, the dose being studied is 3 mcg, MedPage Today reported.

“We can’t have physicians writing for the approved 30 mcg dose to be used in someone under 12,” Kimberlin said. “It’s a much higher dose than what’s being studied.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics echoed the FDA warning, saying trials had not been completed nor results reviewed on testing the vaccine to those up to age 11.

“The clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 11 years old and younger are underway, and we need to see the data from those studies before we give this vaccine to younger children,” AAP President Dr. Lee Savio Beers, a professor of Pediatrics and the medical director for Community Health and Advocacy at Children’s National Hospital, said in the statement.

Since Dec. 11, 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been available under Emergency Use Authorization in those ages 16 and older, and the authorization was expanded to include those 12 through 15 years of age on May 10, 2021.

According to the FDA, “EUAs can be used by the FDA during public health emergencies to provide access to medical products that may be effective in preventing, diagnosing, or treating a disease, provided that the FDA determines that the known and potential benefits of a product, when used to prevent, diagnose, or treat the disease, outweigh the known and potential risks of the product.”

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Drugs#Md#Aap#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
Medical Scienceearth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
Colorado Statecoloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Lawmaker Rejected COVID Vaccine, Took Unproven Drug Ivermectin, Got COVID, Recovered, Restarts Ivermectin Without Being Vaccinated

Despite the Pfizer COVID vaccination winning U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval last week, Colorado Rep. Rod Pelton (R-Cheyenne Wells) still considers all available COVID vaccines “experimental,” preferring to treat himself with Ivermectin — a well-known, mostly veterinary drug repurposed by some as an unproven treatment and preventative drug for COVID — while choosing to forego getting vaccinated.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Physicians prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19 despite FDA warning

Some physicians continue to prescribe COVID-19 patients ivermectin, a drug most often used to treat parasitic worms in animals, despite warnings from the FDA that the drug should not be used to treat the virus. Ivermectin's use in humans is FDA approved only at very specific doses for some parasitic...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

'Stop prescribing hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19'

In 2021, in the United States alone, there have been more than 560,000 prescriptions of hydroxychloroquine for the prevention, post-exposure and treatment of COVID-19. Since the onset in February 2020, the U.S. has been the epicenter of the pandemic and remains the world leader in cases and deaths. Last year, the 890,000 prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine were nine-fold greater than the previous years, leading to major shortages for the approved indications of autoimmune disease predominantly in younger women.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; warns of dangers of ivermectin

The Food and Drug Administration made news on several fronts in the fight against COVID-19. On Aug. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization, including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immuno-compromised individuals.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

CDC panel recommends Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 16 and older under full FDA approval

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed an independent expert panel's recommendation to use the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 years and older under full FDA approval. The panel’s standard recommendation on Monday followed its interim recommendation given under emergency approval. The COVID-19 Vaccine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy