Floyd County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 12:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Floyd Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Floyd County through 145 PM CDT At 1237 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mason City Municipal Airport to near Belmond. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Charles City, Rockford, Rudd, Floyd, Marble Rock, Colwell, Idlewilde State Park, Roseville, Howardville, Oakwood, Powersville, Colwell County Park, and Floyd Crossing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

