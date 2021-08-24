Cancel
2021 HSSN football position-by-position breakdown: Scouting the linebackers

By Chris Harlan
 6 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Anthony Speca works out during practice on Aug. 10, 2021, in Oakland.

TribLive HSSN will break down the top players at one position per day until Week Zero. Here’s a look at the top linebackers for the 2021 season.

1. Anthony Speca

Central Catholic

Sophomore, 6-3, 220

As a freshman, Speca was a starting linebacker and leading tackler in the middle of a WPIAL Class 6A championship-winning defense. He earned Freshman All-American honors from MaxPreps. Now only a sophomore, he already has college offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Buffalo, Notre Dame and Purdue.

2. Jeremiah Hasley

Pine-Richland

Senior, 6-3, 225

The Duke recruit made 60 tackles last season, including 11½ for a loss, as the Rams won WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles. He committed to the Blue Devils over FBS offers Air Force, Army, Navy and Kent State, along with a number of FCS options from the Ivy and Patriot leagues.

3. Matt Merritt

Central Valley

Senior, 6-3, 220

With Merritt in the middle, Central Valley won WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles last year behind a defense that held 7 of 12 opponents to a touchdown or less. He finished the year with 90 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a TD. He lists offers from Air Force, Army, Navy, Robert Morris and Lehigh.

4. Mike Wells

New Castle

Senior, 6-3, 215

Wells might be better known for his work on the basketball court, where the Red Hurricanes won another WPIAL title last winter. But the multi-sport athlete (he also high jumps) is a talented linebacker and quarterback for New Castle’s football team. He drew his first Division I offer from Youngstown State.

5. Ethan Hiester

Upper St. Clair

Senior, 5-11, 200

Hiester isn’t your traditional linebacker but rather a linebacker/safety hybrid. Regardless of his positions, he’s an aggressive tackler who’ll take on running backs at the line of scrimmage. He lists Division I offers from Dayton and Valparaiso along with Division II schools Clarion and Walsh.

ONE TO WATCH

Nico Pate

Peters Township

Senior, 6-1, 215

The Indians are counting on Pate for another all-conference season at linebacker but first he has to get fully healthy. His playing time may be limited early this season while he recovers from surgery for a knee injury sustained in the WPIAL playoffs a year ago. Miami (Ohio) has offered him.

QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | CB | S | K

Tags: Central Catholic, Central Valley, New Castle, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Upper St. Clair

