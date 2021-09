DETROIT – A huge public garden designed by a world-renowned master is open after more than five years of planning and fundraising. The Oudolf Garden Detroit on Belle Isle is a 2.5-acre perennial garden featuring 32,000 “hearty perennials and grasses,” in front of the Nancy Brown Peace Carillon. Volunteers raised $4.7 million to install and endow it, overcoming record flooding in 2019 and working through the COVID-19 pandemic. It opened on Aug. 28, more than five years after The Garden Club of Michigan sent a letter to Dutch master garden designer Piet Oudolf, which set the project in motion.