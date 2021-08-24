Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volleyball

Daily News All-Stars for boys volleyball

Wicked Local
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis talented outside hitter left a lasting impression on his team in his first year playing for Milford. Guerra transferred back to his hometown school his sophomore year but couldn’t play volleyball as a junior due to COVID-19. So this spring, Guerra made the most of his first and final opportunity with the Scarlet Hawks. A senior captain, Guerra compiled 164 kills, 110 digs, 43 aces and 9 blocks, and was the best player on the court for each match, according to Milford coach Andrew Mainini. “Nobody is going to see him play and say he’s not a stud,” his coach said. The Tri-Valley League MVP and Daily News Player of the Year is also a gifted barber.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Northeastern University#Lasell University#Daily News All Stars#The Scarlet Hawks#Milford#The Tri Valley League Mvp#Daily News Player#Lincoln Sudbury A#Warriors#Elon University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
VolleyballFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Boys spoil '76 Cadets' shot at volleyball title

In the history of IHSAA state tournaments, there have been 190 Northeast Indiana teams that have finished second in the championship event, but the 1976 Concordia girls volleyball team probably has the most unusual story. That squad will be inducted into the Concordia Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday along...
Lancaster Online

7 L-L League volleyball standouts pick up PVCA District 3 all-star honors

Seven Lancaster-Lebanon League volleyball players earned PVCA District Three Class 2A all-star honors for their on-court performances this past spring. Five players earned first-team status and two players picked up second-team nods, joining 11 L-L League players who made the D3-3A all-star list. The Class 2A honorees included Lancaster Mennonite...
Fairhaven, MABoston Globe

5 questions for new MIAA executive director Dr. Robert Baldwin

Monday marks a new era for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association as Dr. Robert Baldwin, 16-year superintendent of Fairhaven Public Schools, takes over as executive director, succeeding Bill Gaine. Baldwin is the fourth person, and first former superintendent, to hold the position since the formation of the MIAA in 1978.
Times Union

Times Union boys' tennis all-stars

Athlete of the Year: Nick Grosso, Saratoga Springs. Before reaching high school, Grosso took part in a first for the varsity program. In his final scholastic season competing for the Blue Streaks, the senior achieved another first. Not only was Grosso part of a doubles team with David Romano that...
Wicked Local

Top high school football players to watch who aren't returning Daily News All-Stars

Few things in life rival the start of a school year. With administrators, coaches and students back in their respective buildings with sun-kissed faces, slightly different statures and a newfound sense of optimism, it’s hard not to get a little jazzed up. Adding to that excitement is the return of high school athletics – and one sport in particular: football.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Boys volleyball preview: All-Tidewater Player of the Year Daniel Hurley is back to lead No. 1 Cox

The last time Hampton Roads crowned a boys volleyball state champion was 2015, when Princess Anne beat Maury in four sets. That drought continued in the spring as no local teams advanced to the state finals. The 757 is continually producing elite talent and players who sign with Division I programs, but when will an area team finally break the grip Richmond holds on high school boys volleyball?
Los Angeles Daily News

Daily News Boys Athlete of the Week: Brennan Dragomer, Notre Dame

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. Noteworthy: Dragomer had a stellar performance in the Knights’ home opener Friday night against Pasadena, running for 161 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-37 win. Dragomer’s effort wasn’t just impactful, but timely, too. His third touchdown...
millburysutton.com

Back-to-school information: Blackstone Valley Regional High School

508-529-7758; https://www.valleytech.k12.ma.us/bvt. Superintendent-Director: Dr. Michael F. Fitzpatrick, 508-529-7758, ext. 3034, mfitzpat@valleytech.k12.ma.us. Assistant Superintendent-Director/Principal: Anthony Steele II, 508-529-7758 ext. 3016, asteele@valleytech.k12.ma.us. Note: Students and staff are recommended to bring along a face mask regardless of vaccination status. For details on COVID-19 guidelines, visit https://www.valleytech.k12.ma.us/Page/1651. Aug. 16 and 17 – New Staff...
New Bedford, MASouth Coast Today

Introducing the 2021 Standard-Times Boys Track Super Team, All-Stars and Honorable Mention

Bazile switched his focus from the hurdles to the sprints and enjoyed plenty of success in his final season of track and field at New Bedford high. After winning the Southeast Conference triple jump (41-5) and placing second in the 200 (22.8), Bazile took second in the 200 (22.81), fifth in the 100 and fifth in the triple jump (41-4.25) at the Div. 1 South meet. At All-States, he came in sixth in the 200 with a 22.55. “With a year and half layoff from track, it was hard to jump into the hurdles. With that said, Flo adjusted gracefully and had a great season in the 200 and 100,” said New Bedford coach Jeremy Tilton, adding that Bazile will compete next year at UMass Dartmouth. “I have no doubt he will be ready for the next level because of how much he enjoys the sport and how much he is dedicated to the sport. It will be very difficult to fill Flo's shoes because of his outstanding leadership, positive personality, and competitiveness he has displayed the last four years at New Bedford High School.”
Kenosha News.com

Middleton boys volleyball shines in coaches' state rankings

The Middleton boys volleyball team was ranked fourth in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association preseason rankings. Middleton, coached by Rob Kleinschmidt, finished as runner-up in the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring, falling to Kimberly in the final. Milwaukee Marquette was ranked No. 1. WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION.
Wicked Local

L-S spring all stars

Congratulations to the spring Daily News All Stars from Lincoln-Sudbury:. This year’s All-State 200-meter champion, Arthur ended things with the Warriors as the Outstanding Female Runner of the Meet at the Lou Tozzi Invitational. This senior left L-S with six school records, has the top times in the state for the 200 and 400, and is headed to Williams College where she’ll run for the Purple Cows. “Rachel graduates as one of the most decorated female athletes in recent history,” L-S coach Sean Duncan said.
Wicked Local

H.S. FOOTBALL: Past glory is not too far in the past for South Shore Tech

HANOVER – Coaching at a regional/vocational school has its challenges, but it also has its rewards. Few know that better than Matt Doyle, who has witnessed firsthand two of the finest South Shore Tech teams of recent vintage. As a player, Doyle was part of the 2005 squad that made...
SoccerWicked Local

D-Y teams excited to get back to fall sports, love of the games

When the high school fall sports season began last week, the overwhelming, unanimous consensus among players and coaches was, "It’s good to get 'back to normal.'" Last fall, with COVID-19 raging, it was uncertain, even as September approached, if there would even be a fall sports season. As it turned out, football and volleyball were postponed to a “Fall 2” season, which began in late February and ended in April.
Sportsmustangnews.net

Volleyball begins season 1-2 after Sun Devil Volleyball Classic Tournament

Cal Poly Volleyball was back in action at the Sun Devil Volleyball Classic after over a year and a half since their last game as a team. The Mustangs were a part of the two day tournament at Arizona State from Friday, Aug. 27 to Saturday, Aug. 28 inside Desert Financial Arena and left with a record of 1-2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy