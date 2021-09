(CBS4) – While Colorado is doing better than other states when it comes to the battle against COVID-19, it is seeing the largest increase in cases since May. During a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis said there were 2,023 new cases reported on Wednesday and Coloradans need to remain vigilant. “We are not yet seeing a downward trend in cases or in hospitalizations, so I encourage Coloradans to be careful,” said Polis. (credit: CBS) Colorado’s epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy said despite the rise in cases, it’s a slow rise, and compared to the rest of the country, Colorado is doing well. She presented a...