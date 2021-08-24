Cancel
Disney Store to close more retail locations, find out if your location is on the list

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 8 days ago
Store closing FILE PHOTO: About 60 Disney Stores across the country will be closing in the coming weeks. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Disney Store has announced that more retail locations will be closing in the coming weeks.

News of the retailer’s announcement came shortly after Disney and Target said the companies will expand the mouse-branded footprint inside 100 of the department store’s locations, CNBC reported.

Recently Macy’s and Toys R Us announced a similar partnership.

Disney announced it will be closing almost 60 of its brick and mortar stores across the county with the final sales being on or before Sept. 15.

This is the latest round of Disney Store closings with about 40 stores closing in the first wave.

Company officials said in March that it would refocus on e-commerce.

In New Jersey, all but one location will close, Asbury Park Press reported.

All Disney Store locations will close in Illinois, the Chicago Tribune reported.

After the final store scheduled to close shuts down, only about 24 stores will remain.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world,” Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games and publishing, said in a statement to USA Today in March. “We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

To find out if your local Disney Store will be closing, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
