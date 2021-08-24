Cancel
Saint Cloud, MN

City Council Approves Funding for Two School Resource Officers for St. Cloud Area School District 742

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – The St. Cloud City Council Monday night approved funding for additional School Resource Officers for portions of the upcoming school year. The item was part of a consent agenda package that authorizes the mayor and city clerk to sign the addendum to the Joint Powers Agreement between St. Cloud Area School District 742 and the City of St. Cloud. The approval allows the police department to add two additional full-time licensed peace officers to serve as School Resource Officers through supplemental funding for salaries, benefits, and transportation costs.

