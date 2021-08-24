OWAA approves budgets for 2022
OSCODA – The Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) adopted a general operating and capital improvement budget for fiscal year (FY) 2022 at their Aug. 19, meeting. General fund revenues are expected to total $1,191,100 with expenditures at $1,256,200. While, capital improvement fund revenues have been budgeted at $10,000. According to Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport (OWA) Manager Gary Kellan, the $10,000 funding is from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) for portions of the extended Brownfield Redevelopment Grant.www.iosconews.com
