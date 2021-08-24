Two men wanted in brutal bat attack over parking spot dispute

Police are searching two men who were caught on video beating a man with a bat in Sheepshead Bay.

The attack happened on the morning of Aug. 17 in front of 1656 E. 15th St. after the victim and suspects allegedly argued over a parking spot, police say.

The 39-year-old victim is acquainted with the two suspects, though their relationship is unclear, police say.

After the argument ensued, the two men knocked the victim to the ground, punching and kicking him before striking him in the head multiple times with a wood bat.

The victim was treated by emergency personnel at the scene and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential.